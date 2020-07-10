CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.39

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.39 and traded as low as $29.39. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 11,507 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

