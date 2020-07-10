DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBOEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

