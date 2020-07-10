Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,804.14

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,804.14 and traded as high as $1,867.09. Diploma shares last traded at $1,825.00, with a volume of 134,819 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPLM. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,580 ($19.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($21.84) to GBX 1,370 ($16.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($21.23) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,622.86 ($19.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,804.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.71.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

