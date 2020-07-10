Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $26.11

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $26.11. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 15,249,288 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 227.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

