Diversified Trust Co Acquires 162 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $728.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $690.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.28. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $735.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.78.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,326,145.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

