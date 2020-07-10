Diversified Trust Co Acquires 25 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $12,993,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.15.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $388,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,142 shares of company stock worth $51,895,427. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $588.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $540.49 and a 200 day moving average of $429.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $597.89.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

