Diversified Trust Co Acquires 757 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 331,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

