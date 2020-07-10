Diversified Trust Co Acquires 775 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,361,000 after purchasing an additional 159,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,816,000 after purchasing an additional 380,018 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 20.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,097,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,578,000 after buying an additional 184,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after buying an additional 211,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $532,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,677.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,717 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,552 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $122.52 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

