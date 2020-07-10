Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.