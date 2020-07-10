Diversified Trust Co Buys New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Square by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Square by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,097,000 after buying an additional 284,583 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Square by 766.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

SQ stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 205.38 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

