Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

