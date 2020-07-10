Diversified Trust Co Has $313,000 Stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Argo Group by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Argo Group by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Get Argo Group alerts:

ARGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 3,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.