Diversified Trust Co Has $324,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

