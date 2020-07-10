Diversified Trust Co Has $348,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 33.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $137.68 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

