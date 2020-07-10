Diversified Trust Co Has $359,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $285.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.16 and its 200-day moving average is $338.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.46.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

