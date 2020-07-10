Diversified Trust Co Invests $318,000 in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 77.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.07. Xencor Inc has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

