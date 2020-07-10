Diversified Trust Co Invests $375,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $497,324,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 26.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.