Diversified Trust Co Invests $407,000 in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,019,000 after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,468,815.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,159.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $134.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

