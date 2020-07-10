Diversified Trust Co Invests $411,000 in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $27,421,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $6,120,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Materion by 1,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 117,710 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.48. Materion Corp has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

