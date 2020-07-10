Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,094,000 after acquiring an additional 103,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.