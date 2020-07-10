Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CSFB reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.29.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

