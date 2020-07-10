Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOR. Cfra raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $34.53 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.85%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.