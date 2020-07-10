Diversified Trust Co Purchases 400 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 35.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 443,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,689 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $42,438,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 450.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 759,568 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 748,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 66,298 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.81. AtriCure Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

