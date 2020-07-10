Diversified Trust Co Purchases 450 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,917,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.