Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.60. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 746,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,103,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,570 shares of company stock valued at $28,507,938. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

