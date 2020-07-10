Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 7,455 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

NSIT stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

