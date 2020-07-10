Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

