Diversified Trust Co Sells 9,299 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Metlife were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Metlife by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after buying an additional 524,100 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 218,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Metlife by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,315,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $35.39 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

