Diversified Trust Co Takes $327,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

DE stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average of $153.68. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

