Diversified Trust Co Takes $353,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,474,000 after buying an additional 289,290 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,572,000 after acquiring an additional 103,849 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,913,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $86.42 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

