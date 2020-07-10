Diversified Trust Co Takes $372,000 Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,393,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,729,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 571,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 208,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 485.3% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 207,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $66.47 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.