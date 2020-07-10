Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in eBay by 10.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in eBay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

EBAY opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

