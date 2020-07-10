Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.46

Shares of Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $3.22. Dolphin Capital Investors shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 96,866 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

About Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

