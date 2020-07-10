DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.02

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and traded as high as $15.92. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 278,300 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,348,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 128,547 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

