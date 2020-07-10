DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

DITHF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

