Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $298.57

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $298.57 and traded as low as $240.30. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 1,611 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 298.57.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

