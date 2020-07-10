e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

NYSE:ELF opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,841,340.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $644,330.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,338 shares of company stock worth $6,283,366 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.