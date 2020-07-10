Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,336 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1,336.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

