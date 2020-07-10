Ellevest Inc. Acquires Shares of 575 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.