Ellevest Inc. Buys 4,482 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 2,903,195 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its stake in SM Energy by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 3,592,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after buying an additional 977,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,653,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. SM Energy Co has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 5.70.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

