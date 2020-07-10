Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Cree by 43.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,700 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter worth $709,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cree by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,272 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Cree by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $318,799,000 after purchasing an additional 123,210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Cree stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

