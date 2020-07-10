Ellevest Inc. Has $41,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897,671 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.61.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,286 shares of company stock valued at $90,984,177. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $420.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $409.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

