Ellevest Inc. Purchases 686 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 227.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMA opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

