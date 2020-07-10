Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,364 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.