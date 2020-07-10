Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 47,488.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.58.

AVY stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

