Ellevest Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 817,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after acquiring an additional 69,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 277,762 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

