Ellevest Inc. Sells 856 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,292,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,712 shares of company stock valued at $41,014,581 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.