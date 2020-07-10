Emis Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,080.48

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,080.48 and traded as low as $1,074.00. Emis Group shares last traded at $1,088.00, with a volume of 62,572 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.69 million and a PE ratio of 30.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,070 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.48.

About Emis Group (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Emis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.