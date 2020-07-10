Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.81

Enteq Upstream PLC (LON:NTQ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.81 and traded as low as $13.00. Enteq Upstream shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 16,165 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $9.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.81.

About Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Upstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Upstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.