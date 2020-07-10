Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.3% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $17.25 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

